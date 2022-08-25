Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Personalis to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Personalis has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $23.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

