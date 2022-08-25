Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.28

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $10.37. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 42,580 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Origin Agritech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Origin Agritech Trading Up 7.9 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.
