Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.28

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $10.37. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 42,580 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Origin Agritech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.

About Origin Agritech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

