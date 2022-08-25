Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ORAN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 63.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Orange by 8,528.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 932,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Orange by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Orange by 5.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 264,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

