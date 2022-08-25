Oppenheimer Cuts BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Price Target to $6.00

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $76.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

BioLineRx Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.