Oppenheimer Cuts BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Price Target to $6.00

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
BioLineRx Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $76.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.92.
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
