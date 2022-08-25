OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.89. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

About OncoSec Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.