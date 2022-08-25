Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $29,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $488.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.41 and a 200-day moving average of $453.45. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

