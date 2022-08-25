Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Plans $0.18 Dividend

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.
Newcrest Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NCMGY opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $21.94.
