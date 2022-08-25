Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Plans $0.18 Dividend

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NCMGY opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

