Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1,038.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1,308.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $323.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.41. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.57 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,826 shares of company stock worth $13,089,848. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.