Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a PE ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Activity at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 33,155 shares of company stock valued at $176,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
