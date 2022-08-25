Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a PE ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 33,155 shares of company stock valued at $176,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

