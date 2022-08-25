Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercer International news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,354.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 79.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also

