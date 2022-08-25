Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 64,581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 54,915 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 257.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $279,784.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

