Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 2,578,125 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,578,125 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baidu Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.36.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

