Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KR opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

