Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $495.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.02 and a 200-day moving average of $452.44. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $504.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

