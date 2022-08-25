Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $205.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

