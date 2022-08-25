Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Polaris by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.53%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

