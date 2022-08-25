Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,528 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $144.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.02.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

