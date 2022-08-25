Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after buying an additional 362,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,477,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

