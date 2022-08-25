Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.98. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

About Kamada

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kamada by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

