JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,056 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.62% of Evergy worth $254,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. Evergy’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.51%.

Separately, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

