JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 614,724 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 614,724 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.77% of Timken worth $214,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

