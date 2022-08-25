JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,114,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $255,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. CWM LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.