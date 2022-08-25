JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,681,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 19.11% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03.

