JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Hershey worth $253,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $233.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

