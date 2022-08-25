JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $229.90 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,113,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.67% of Align Technology worth $229,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $261.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.39.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.