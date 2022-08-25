JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $228.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5,025.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.45% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $228,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,615,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $147.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

