JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $204.95 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.43% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $204,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 300,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,241,000 after acquiring an additional 113,382 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

