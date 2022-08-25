JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.91% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $230,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $66.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.