JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of Unity Software worth $217,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Unity Software Stock Up 1.9 %

U stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.13. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,143,280 shares in the company, valued at $439,700,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,700,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $781,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.