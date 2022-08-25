JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,052,330 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1,216.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.88% of F5 worth $237,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in F5 by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in F5 by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $164.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.31.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $27,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,798 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

