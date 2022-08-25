JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,285,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085,806 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.24% of W. R. Berkley worth $218,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 4,566 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $66.31 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

