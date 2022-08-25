JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 329,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.72% of Hess worth $240,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

