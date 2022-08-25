JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 47,193 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.09% of Garmin worth $250,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $287,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 12.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $93.90 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.31 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

