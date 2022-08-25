JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 244,595 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.80% of Twilio worth $239,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Twilio by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 41,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 1,049.8% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.48 and a 52 week high of $373.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Twilio to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.