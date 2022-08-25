JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,825,107 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of BCE worth $210,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,063,000 after purchasing an additional 651,805 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after buying an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,721,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,306,000 after buying an additional 128,500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,596,000 after acquiring an additional 432,355 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in BCE by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays upped their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

