J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27, RTT News reports. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY23 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SJM opened at $144.13 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average is $133.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.