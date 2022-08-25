J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27, RTT News reports. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY23 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.
J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of SJM opened at $144.13 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average is $133.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.
SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
