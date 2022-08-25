iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,033 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $31,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after buying an additional 152,852 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,650,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $188.81 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.43.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

