International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $652.11

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 652.11 ($7.88) and traded as high as GBX 689 ($8.33). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 679 ($8.20), with a volume of 32,941 shares changing hands.

International Biotechnology Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £277.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 679.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 652.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

International Biotechnology Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is -0.31%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

