IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $360.55 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $695.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.39.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

