Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hologic by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,317,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,225,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hologic by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 108,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 65,681 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Hologic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 956,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,506,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

