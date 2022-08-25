Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Frank E. Burkhead purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

