GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 180.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Insider Activity at Twitter

Twitter Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $40.79 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -203.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.