GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GoodRx to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in GoodRx by 275.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. GoodRx has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

