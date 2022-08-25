Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNCA. HC Wainwright downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

GNCA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $634,327.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Genocea Biosciences worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

