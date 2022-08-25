Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNCA. HC Wainwright downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
GNCA opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $634,327.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
