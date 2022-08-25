Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 31.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 195,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 46,393 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 97,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 23.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flowers Foods Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

