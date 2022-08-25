First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59.

Insider Activity

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers bought 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,578.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

