First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Price Performance

First Financial stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. First Financial has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83.

Institutional Trading of First Financial

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. First Financial had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 42,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,311,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 275,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.