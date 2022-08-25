Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after acquiring an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

