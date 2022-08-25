Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exelixis Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

