Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.56.
Several analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Insider Activity at Exelixis
In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Exelixis Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelixis (EXEL)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.