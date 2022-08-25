Euro Manganese Inc. (ASX:EMN) Insider Purchases A$12,250.00 in Stock

Euro Manganese Inc. (ASX:EMN – Get Rating) insider Hanna Schweitz purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$12,250.00 ($8,566.43).

Euro Manganese Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 17.46 and a quick ratio of 17.26.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

